Advertisement

Lawmakers pass relief bill to help western Ky. tornado victims

(WKYT)
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A $200 million relief bill is heading to the governor to help western Kentucky tornado victims. Lawmakers unanimously passed the bill in both chambers.

The devastation in Mayfield and Bowling Green, along with several other areas, was unbelievable. In total, 77 people were killed, and the cost of all the damage is still being assessed. Hundreds of people are still without shelter as well.

One by one, lawmakers stood up, reliving a night they’ll remember forever— December 10.

“We were lucky. Others about a half mile down the road weren’t so lucky,” Rep. Chris Freeland said.

The Kentucky House of Representatives passed a bill providing relief Wednesday. Legislators on both sides of the aisle said western Kentuckians need immediate financial help.

“Our business community, our agriculture community, was completely devastated,” said Rep. Michael Meredith, who represents District 19.

Kentucky Emergency Management Director Michael Dossett said cleanup is coming along, but hundreds are still without shelter.

“It’s going to be difficult for these communities to build back when people have to move somewhere else to find shelter, another school system,” Rep. Jim Gooch Jr. said, who represents District 12.

Lawmakers talked about the cost of recovery.

“It will take years to fully recover and require further action by this body, but rebuild we will,” Rep. Walker Thomas said.

Some members of the House emphasized the need for continued funding of mental health services following the disaster.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police car.
Tree falls, kills man at Eastern Kentucky mine site
Generic crash
Police: Two people dead in Harlan crash, identities released
Pictured: Todd Whitt
Police: Eastern Kentucky prisoner kicks out window of transport vehicle in escape attempt
COVID generic image
All counties in the red, positivity rate goes up again in Tuesday’s COVID report
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Southern Kentucky man facing charges after threatening to kill police

Latest News

Primary Care
Primary Care in Perry County is one of the first to have the Pfizer Covid pill available
As COVID-19 hospitalization rates surge across the country, the American Red Cross and other...
American Red Cross facing national blood shortage, blood drive scheduled at the Mountain Arts Center
Kentucky lawmakers consider ways to ease car tax increase
Just one day before, 18,571 positive tests for COVID-19 were reported statewide.
Governor Andy Beshear announces more COVID records for Kentucky