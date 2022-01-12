Laurel County Health Department giving out free at-home COVID-19 test kits

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County Health Department officials began distributing free at-home COVID-19 tests on Wednesday morning.

The department gave out Ellume Home Tests, which requires a smart phone to work but is 96% effective.

Laurel County has averaged more than 160 cases per day for the last few days.

”We felt like this would be a good thing to utilize and pass out for those that needed to be tested and for those that cannot get into other facilities to test, so it’s a good way to mitigate the spread of this virus at this moment,” Mark Hensley, Executive Director at LCHD said.

At-home test kit supplies were limited today, but Hensley said they hope to have another event like this in the future.

