Late week showers return as we watch weekend wintry potential

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Mild temperatures have returned to the mountains this afternoon and we have a few more showers on the way before a bigger system looms for the weekend.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

As our next system begins to draw closer to the mountains, we’ll continue to see clouds on the increase as we head through the nighttime hours tonight. Skies turn mostly cloudy as lows stay above freezing in the middle 30s.

We start Thursday off on a dry note before a weak system tries to move into the region. We’ll see rain showers start to break out in the afternoon as this system passes through. Cold air will also start filtering in as a cold front pushes through. After daytime highs in the middle 40s, we’ll drop into the upper 20s overnight, giving us potential to see rain turn to a few snowflakes into Friday morning. At this point, nothing more than a little bit of decoration in those lawns to start off Friday morning.

Into the (Active) Weekend

Friday will be our day in between systems featuring a mix of sun and clouds and cooler conditions in the upper 30s for daytime highs. We’ll need to keep an eye Saturday into Sunday. Models are still disagreeing, but the potential is there to see a low pressure system round the base of a potent upper level trough and bring rain and/or snow to the region sometime during the weekend. Right now, it looks like we’ll see highs in the 30s, which would be more than supportive for wintry weather. Stay tuned, because this forecast will certainly change.

We might keep a few flurries in the forecast for Monday before a quieter forecast moves in Tuesday. Highs look to stay in the 30s to start the new work week.

