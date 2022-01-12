Advertisement

Harlan beats Barbourville to win 13th Region All “A” title

By John Lowe
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - For the Green Dragons, you could say greatness comes in threes.

Harlan beat Barbourville 78-55 to clinch their third-straight 13th Region All “A” Classic championship.

Starting guard Jordan Akal scored 33 points in the win, including 21 in the first half.

“Hey I feel like it was meant to be,” said Akal. “It was meant to be. Three-peat.”

The Green Dragons will advance to the All “A” Classic statewide tournament in Richmond. They’ll play the winner of the 5th Rregion All “A” Classic on Jan. 27 at 6:30 p.m.

