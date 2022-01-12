Advertisement

Governor Andy Beshear announces more COVID records for Kentucky

Just one day before, 18,571 positive tests for COVID-19 were reported statewide.
By Ethan Sirles and Cameron Aaron
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - During his healthcare investment announcement on Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear also shared new records in Kentucky’s COVID report.

He announced 11,232 new cases and a 27.39% positivity rate. Both are the highest they have been since the pandemic began.

“Unfortunately, they are a new record,” said Beshear. “Certainly not in a good way.”

We will update this story with the official numbers when they become available.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

