Governor Andy Beshear announces more COVID records for Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - During his healthcare investment announcement on Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear also shared new records in Kentucky’s COVID report.

He announced 11,232 new cases and a 27.39% positivity rate. Both are the highest they have been since the pandemic began.

“Unfortunately, they are a new record,” said Beshear. “Certainly not in a good way.”

We will update this story with the official numbers when they become available.

