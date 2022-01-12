Advertisement

GOP bills in Florida would ban abortions after 15 weeks

A group of anti-abortion protesters pray together in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, Dec. 1,...
A group of anti-abortion protesters pray together in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, Dec. 1, 2021, in Washington.(Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 1:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Most abortions would be banned in Florida after 15 weeks of pregnancy under bills filed by Republicans on the first day of the state’s legislative session.

The measures filed Tuesday by Sen. Kelli Stargel and Rep. Erin Grall are similar to a Mississippi law currently under challenge before the U.S. Supreme Court.

The bills have no exceptions for rape and incest but they do say an abortion outside the proposed 15 week limit would be allowed if necessary to save the mother’s life, prevent a mother’s serious injury or if the fetus has a fatal abnormality.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and GOP legislative leaders said they support the bills. Democrats said they will fight fiercely to derail them.

Current Florida law allows abortions up to 24 weeks of pregnancy.

The new bills will be considered during the 60-day legislative session that began Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police car.
Tree falls, kills man at Eastern Kentucky mine site
Generic crash
Police: Two people dead in Harlan crash, identities released
Pictured: Todd Whitt
Police: Eastern Kentucky prisoner kicks out window of transport vehicle in escape attempt
Reports: Former Hazard School Superintendent, football coach dies
Reports: Former Hazard High School Superintendent, football coach dies
COVID generic image
All counties in the red, positivity rate goes up again in Tuesday’s COVID report

Latest News

WYMT Partly Cloudy
Sunny and breezy today, chances for weekend snow continue to increase
Governor Jim Justice
WV. Gov Jim Justice tests positive for COVID-19
The medical helicopter was heading to a children's hospital with three adults and a baby on...
'Miracle situation': All 4 aboard survive helicopter crash in Pa.
People listen as President Donald Trump speaks during a rally Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
FACT FOCUS: Federal agents didn’t orchestrate Jan. 6 riot