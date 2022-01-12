Advertisement

Eastern Kentucky man sentenced to years behind bars for marijuana trafficking

(wdbj7)
By Dakota Makres and WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - A Breathitt County man was sentenced to several years behind bars for marijuana trafficking.

U.S. Attorney’s Office officials said 32-year-old Kevin Combs, of Lost Creek, was sentenced to 105 months in federal prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty to cultivating more than 50 marijuana plants and brandishing a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

Combs pleaded guilty in September 2021.

According to Combs’ guilty plea agreement, on July 16, 2020, Kentucky State Police responded to an investigation regarding suspected marijuana plants growing in a field.

At the location, Combs confronted one of the officers, pointing a loaded revolver. When the officer told Combs to lower his pistol, he refused, ran away and hid the pistol.

The gun was subsequently recovered.

Combs further admitted to cultivating more than 50 marijuana plants on the property.

Combs has several prior state felony convictions, including fleeing and evading law enforcement, escape, trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, and trafficking in a controlled substance second degree.

Under federal law, Combs must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence.

