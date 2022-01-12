Advertisement

County mourns loss of Sandy Hook Fire Captain

County mourns loss of Sandy Hook Fire Captain
County mourns loss of Sandy Hook Fire Captain(Elliott County 911)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLIOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Elliott County is mourning the loss of a beloved fire captain.

A Facebook post by Elliott County 911 said Sandy Hook Fire and Rescue fire fighter Roger Kelly died.

Kelly’s daughter, Tabitha Skaggs, is a dispatcher for Elliott County 911.

“Please keep the Kelly family in yours prayers during this difficult time. Rest In Pease Unit 135,” the post said.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person has died following an accident involving a car and a tractor-trailer Monday in...
Woman dies following accident involving tractor-trailer
DEPUTY ALEX SPENCER
Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputy dies
Generic crash
Police: Two people dead in Harlan crash, identities released
Reports: Former Hazard School Superintendent, football coach dies
Reports: Former Hazard High School Superintendent, football coach dies
Kentucky COVID positivity rate now more than 26%

Latest News

A police car.
Tree falls, kills man at Eastern Kentucky mine site
The legislation does not provide for unlimited NTI days, which some pushed for last August,...
Kentucky Senate passes bill adding remote instruction days
One of many dogs and cats searching for their forever home at the Floyd County Animal Shelter.
Overpopulated Eastern Kentucky animal shelter seeks help from community
ANIMAL
Overpopulated Floyd County animal shelter seeks help from community - 6pm