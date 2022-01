LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The South Laurel Lady Cardinals pulled off an upset at home against the Corbin Lady Redhounds, but that was not the highlight of the night for SLHS.

With the win, SL head coach Chris Souder clinched his 600th career win.

The Lady Cardinals will return to action on Thursday against North Laurel.

