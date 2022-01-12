CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Driver passes a stopped school bus

MINGO COUNTY, Wv. (WYMT) - Officials with the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office are looking for the person who drove around a stopped school bus.

In a video posted to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, you can see a student load the bus only seconds before a truck speeds by.

This occurred in the Ben Creek area of Mingo County.

If you know the driver of the truck, you can contact the Sheriff’s Office at 304-235-0300.

