Bill advances to recover state investment in aluminum mill project

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky lawmakers have advanced a bill to recover the state’s $15 million investment in a long-stalled aluminum mill project promised for northeastern Kentucky.

The bill won initial approval Wednesday from the Senate Appropriations and Revenue Committee.

Committee members said they still hope the project becomes reality. They signaled the legislature’s growing impatience with the company behind the project - Unity Aluminum, formerly known as Braidy Industries.

The company announced amid great fanfare its plans to build a mill near Ashland.

Then-Gov. Matt Bevin persuaded lawmakers to approve the state’s $15 million investment in the project in 2017.

