American Red Cross facing national blood shortage, blood drive scheduled at the Mountain Arts Center

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The American Red Cross is facing its worst blood shortage in more than a decade.

“Winter weather across the country and the recent surge of COVID-19 cases are compounding the already-dire situation facing the blood supply,” said Dr. Baia Lasky, medical director for the Red Cross. “Please, if you are eligible, make an appointment to give blood in the days and weeks ahead to ensure no patient is forced to wait for critical care.”

According to Red Cross officials, the COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to a 62% drop in blood drives at schools and colleges.

To help combat the shortage, officials have scheduled a blood drive at the Mountain Arts Center (MAC) in Prestonsburg.

The drive will be held Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You can schedule an appointment by clicking here or by calling 1-800-733-2767.

“Blood donations are critically needed to help prevent further delays in vital medical treatments, and donors of all blood types – especially type O − are urged to make an appointment now to give in the weeks ahead,” officials with the American Red Cross said.

