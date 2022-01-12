18 Cats get first road win, down the Commodores 78-66 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WYMT) - The #18 Kentucky Wildcats hit the road again Tuesday night for a game against an improved Vanderbilt Commodores squad looking to knock off a ranked SEC opponent in their home gym.

It was Kentucky’s second game without Sahvir Wheeler, who is still dealing with a neck injury suffered in the Cats road loss to LSU last week.

Kentucky started the scoring with an Oscar Tshiebwe hook shot, followed up by a TyTy Washington, Jr. three to start the game on a 7-0 run. Two quick threes from Vanderbilt’s Scottie Pippen, Jr. kept the ‘Dores in the game early. Kentucky, however, never pulled away and Vanderbilt was able to tie the game up at 22 just before the under-8 media timeout, going on an 11-0 run across nearly five minutes of gametime. Not to be outdone, Kentucky responded with a 18-2 run over the next five minutes to not only take the lead but extend it to double digits. The Cats would end up taking a 41-28 lead into the halftime locker room.

Kentucky was also fast out of the locker room to start the second half, extending their lead to 17. The Cats then ran away with it, extending the lead to 20 and never looking back.

Oscar Tshiebwe led Kentucky in both scoring (30 points, a career high) and rebounds (13 rebounds), recording yet another double-double. TyTy Washington was the only other Cat scoring in double-figures with 15 points. He also led the Cats in assists with 4.

Full stats:

Full statistics from the Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt game on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. (StatBroadcast)

With the win, the Cats improve to 13-3 and 3-1 in the SEC. It’s back to Rupp Arena for the Cats to close out the week Saturday at 1:00 p.m. against the #22 Tennessee Volunteers. You can watch that marquee matchup on ESPN.

