Advertisement

#18 Cats get first road win, down the Commodores 78-66 in Nashville

Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) shoots as Vanderbilt forward Quentin Millora-Brown (42)...
Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) shoots as Vanderbilt forward Quentin Millora-Brown (42) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)(John Amis | AP)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 8:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WYMT) - The #18 Kentucky Wildcats hit the road again Tuesday night for a game against an improved Vanderbilt Commodores squad looking to knock off a ranked SEC opponent in their home gym.

It was Kentucky’s second game without Sahvir Wheeler, who is still dealing with a neck injury suffered in the Cats road loss to LSU last week.

Kentucky started the scoring with an Oscar Tshiebwe hook shot, followed up by a TyTy Washington, Jr. three to start the game on a 7-0 run. Two quick threes from Vanderbilt’s Scottie Pippen, Jr. kept the ‘Dores in the game early. Kentucky, however, never pulled away and Vanderbilt was able to tie the game up at 22 just before the under-8 media timeout, going on an 11-0 run across nearly five minutes of gametime. Not to be outdone, Kentucky responded with a 18-2 run over the next five minutes to not only take the lead but extend it to double digits. The Cats would end up taking a 41-28 lead into the halftime locker room.

Kentucky was also fast out of the locker room to start the second half, extending their lead to 17. The Cats then ran away with it, extending the lead to 20 and never looking back.

Oscar Tshiebwe led Kentucky in both scoring (30 points, a career high) and rebounds (13 rebounds), recording yet another double-double. TyTy Washington was the only other Cat scoring in double-figures with 15 points. He also led the Cats in assists with 4.

Full stats:

Full statistics from the Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt game on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.
Full statistics from the Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt game on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.(StatBroadcast)

With the win, the Cats improve to 13-3 and 3-1 in the SEC. It’s back to Rupp Arena for the Cats to close out the week Saturday at 1:00 p.m. against the #22 Tennessee Volunteers. You can watch that marquee matchup on ESPN.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person has died following an accident involving a car and a tractor-trailer Monday in...
Woman dies following accident involving tractor-trailer
DEPUTY ALEX SPENCER
Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputy dies
Generic crash
Police: Two people dead in Harlan crash, identities released
Reports: Former Hazard School Superintendent, football coach dies
Reports: Former Hazard High School Superintendent, football coach dies
Kentucky COVID positivity rate now more than 26%

Latest News

Cumberlands names new head football coach
Kentucky wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, right, celebrates with running back Chris Rodriguez...
Kentucky finishes 18th in final AP Poll
Georgia's Kelee Ringo returns an interception for a touchdown during the second half of the...
Georgia upsets Alabama 33-18 to win first national title since 1980
Appalachian Hospice & Home Care Health Services
Top 5 Plays - January 10, 2022