Advertisement

WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week: Madison Central vs. North Laurel

By Evan Hatter
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s a big tilt on the hardwood as the Madison Central Indians take on UK-commit Reed Sheppard and the #3 team in our Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top Ten the North Laurel Jaguars.

You can watch the game on our second channel, Heroes & Icons (over-the-air channel 57.2), on our website WYMT.com, or in the embedded livestream player above.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DEPUTY ALEX SPENCER
Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputy dies
Caution Tape
Human remains found in Perry County identified
A person has died following an accident involving a car and a tractor-trailer Monday in...
Woman dies following accident involving tractor-trailer
Weather photo.
Kentucky transportation crews prepare for widespread flash freezing and icy roads
mt vernon accidents
Rain causes multiple crashes on I-75

Latest News

Alice Lloyd College Girls’ and Boys’ basketball Mountain Top 10 after week six
Kentucky linebacker DeAndre Square (5) waits for a play to start during an NCAA college...
DeAndre Square will return to Kentucky
Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week - Madison Central vs. North Laurel
Kentucky wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, right, celebrates with running back Chris Rodriguez...
‘Let’s run it back’: Chris Rodriguez to return to Kentucky