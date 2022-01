HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The All “A” regionals resulted in plenty of high school basketball action.

No. 5 - Union College’s Terrin Hamilton block and dunk.

No. 4 - Harlan’s John Bryson snatch to the rim.

No. 3 - Cordia’s Naz Welch rebound for three.

No. 2 - Cassidy Rowe no-look pass to Alyssa Elswick.

No. 1 - Hazard’s Max Johnson midair grab and Andrew Ford rebound.

