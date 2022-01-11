Slow warmup underway before winter returns

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Enjoy the next couple of days with the sunshine. After that, things could get interesting as we head toward the weekend.

Today and Tomorrow

Chilly mornings and sunny skies will highlight much of Tuesday and Wednesday. The sun will take us up into the upper 30s today and upper 40s on Wednesday.

Clear skies tonight will drop us back into the mid to upper 20s. The clouds will start to increase late Wednesday into Wednesday night, so we should only drop into the mid-30s for lows.

Extended Forecast

Here is where things get a little bit tricky. Look for mostly cloudy skies during the day on Thursday. Highs should climb into the mid-40s, but as the cold front crashes in Thursday night, depending on temperature, we could see chances for rain or snow. Models are split, and I do mean split. GFS is showing snow, Euro is showing rain and the NAM is showing both. I’m going with upper 20s for an overnight low, which I think would mean more snow for us. Stay tuned. We’ll try to pin it down a little more later today.

That is not our only shot with winter weather this week, however. After wrapping up the week on Friday with some morning flakes that will give way to some clearing by the afternoon, the clouds increase again Friday night ahead of our next system on Saturday. That one is temperature dependent too. A couple of degrees could mean the difference between a cold rain and accumulating snow. It will be close either way. I know this is not the most in-depth forecast, but that’s the best I can do for now until we get a little closer.

