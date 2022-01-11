Advertisement

Reports: Former Hazard High School Superintendent, football coach dies

By Dakota Makres
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 8:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Hazard community is mourning the death of a former Hazard High School Superintendent.

WYMT media partner WSGS reported the death of Fred Stidham.

The report said Stidham died Monday.

He coached football at Hazard High School for 15 years and coached as head coach for two years.

Stidham was the principal at the high school for seven years and was later named superintendent.

He attended Lothair Grade School and was a 1958 graduate of Hazard High School. He attended UK but transferred to Eastern Kentucky University and graduated in 1963.

Mr. Stidham leaves behind his wife Renee Stidham.

They were married for 29 years.

WYMT Anchor Steve Hensley interviewed Stidham in a WYMT documentary on the 1957 Flood.

