LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - After a nine-game road test, the North Laurel Jaguars returned home and defeated Madison Central in our Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week.

The Jaguars led by only one at the half but rallied for a 77-65 finish.

Another home game for North Laurel comes Saturday against OBI at 3:30 p.m.

