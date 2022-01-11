Milder air moves in for midweek

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a truly frigid start to the work week in the mountains, we’ve got some changes on the way for the middle of the week ahead of another chance for showers later this week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

With high pressure remaining in place, we’re in for another chilly night around the mountains. Skies remain clear and winds remain calm, meaning we’ll see temperatures falling below freezing yet again. Lows tonight settle down into the middle to upper 20s.

Our “warm up” (relatively speaking) begins in earnest on Wednesday as high pressure slides off to the east. As it does, we’ll see winds return out of the south, bringing slightly milder air and a bit more moisture into the mountains. We’ll stay mostly sunny for the daytime hours on Wednesday with partly cloudy skies returning late. Daytime highs get up into the upper 40s to near 50° with overnight lows falling to near freezing.

Late Week and Beyond

We’ve got a couple of chances for rain and or snow with some dry time in between. A quick hitting system will try to move our way as we head into the day on Thursday, which will provide a chance for some scattered showers in the afternoon and evening hours. Rainfall amounts don’t look to amount to much as highs top out in the lower 40s. We’re briefly dry with a mix of sun and clouds and highs near 40° on Friday.

Our next interesting system works in for Saturday as another system moves in from the northwest. This one could start as some rain before transitioning to some light snow. Models aren’t super in sync right now, but it is something to watch with highs in the upper 30s. We’re dry again in the middle 30s for Sunday before another, similar system tries to work in for Monday with highs staying in the 30s.

