Advertisement

Kentucky lawmakers consider tornado relief bill

(wkyt)
By Phil Pendleton and Ethan Sirles
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky lawmakers are proposing millions of dollars for the tornado relief efforts in Western Kentucky.

A bill for at least $45 million cleared its first hurdle on Monday.

House Bill 5 passed a budget committee and is sponsored by House Speaker David Osborne, along with several lawmakers from Western Kentucky.

“House Bill 5 was designed to give quick and immediate relief while we are waiting on insurance companies and FEMA to react,” said Rep. Richard Heath, R-Mayfield.

The language of the bill talks about $200 million of aid, but only specifically mentions $45 million of direct aid. Most of the funds will go to the Kentucky Department of Education for “wrap-around services,” which are everything from mental health services to after-school activities.

Another $15 million will assist in FEMA housing units.

Governor Andy Beshear was asked about that bill during Monday’s 4 p.m. briefing. He calls it a good start but says more is needed.

“Basically, it says we are only providing $45 million now, and that’s $15 million for the travel trailers. But it also talks about money we won’t exactly know ahead of time, what it will take to hook them up and make them successful. That’s not in there,” said Gov. Beshear.

The bill did pass committee unanimously though and now goes to the full House.

A resolution that will extend the governor’s state of emergency for Western Kentucky is also moving through the legislature after it cleared a committee Monday.

Governor Andy Beshear also announced Tuesday the state has received the single largest contribution to Team Western Kentucky Fund after a number of high-level auctions in the bourbon distillery business.

“And we started to get a collection of incredibly rare bourbons,” said Steve O’Daniel with Prominent Games. “What this did, it brought people out of the woodwork, people looking at their bank accounts and tryin’ to figure out what they could do to help. Everyone in the country who is a bourbon fan wanted to help.”

Bourbon was auctioned off and, Tuesday, more than $3 million dollars was presented to Gov. Beshear to help with various needs from the December storms. Some of the barrels went for several hundred thousand dollars each.

Representative Heath tells us House Bill 5 will likely face final passage later this week, and he hopes it will be signed into law by Governor Beshear. Similar legislation in Senate Bill 5 is also moving through the legislature.

Both have emergency clauses and will take effect with the governor’s signature.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person has died following an accident involving a car and a tractor-trailer Monday in...
Woman dies following accident involving tractor-trailer
DEPUTY ALEX SPENCER
Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputy dies
Reports: Former Hazard School Superintendent, football coach dies
Reports: Former Hazard High School Superintendent, football coach dies
Kentucky COVID positivity rate now more than 26%
Three of the four stabbing victims died at the scene.
Mom, daughters victims in ‘gruesome’ NKY quadruple stabbing

Latest News

Generic crash
Harlan Police Department working crash
Pictured: Todd Whitt
Police: Eastern Kentucky prisoner kicks out window of transport vehicle in escape attempt
At-home COVID test
Healthcare professionals weigh in on at-home COVID testing
Floyd County Sheriff warns of scam calls