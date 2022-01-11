Kentucky finishes 18th in final AP Poll

INDIANAPOLIS (AP/WYMT) - Georgia is No. 1 in the final Associated Press college football poll of the season after winning its second national title by beating Alabama.

The Bulldogs received all 61 first-place votes to be a unanimous No. 1 for the ninth time this season. Georgia’s only other time finishing No. 1 was 1980.

The Tide finished No. 2, giving the Southeastern Conference the top two teams in the rankings for the third time since 2011. Michigan was No. 3, the Wolverines’ best final ranking since winning the national championship in 1997.

No. 4 Cincinnati finished with its best final ranking as did No. 5 Baylor.

Kentucky finished No. 18 in the AP Poll. It is their fifth finish in the AP Top 25 since 1976.

RANK SCHOOL 1 Georgia (14-1) 2 Alabama (13-2) 3 Michigan (12-2) 4 Cincinnati (13-1) 5 Baylor (12-2) 6 Ohio State (11-2) 7 Oklahoma State (12-2) 8 Notre Dame (11-2) 9 Michigan State (11-2) 10 Oklahoma (11-2) 11 Ole Miss (10-3) 12 Utah (10-4) 13 Pittsburgh (11-3) 14 Clemson (10-3) 15 Wake Forest (11-3) 16 Louisiana (13-1) 17 Houston (12-2) 18 Kentucky (10-3) 19 BYU (10-3) 20 NC State (9-3) 21 Arkansas (9-4) 22 Oregon (10-4) 23 Iowa (10-4) 24 Utah State (11-3) 25 San Diego State (12-2)

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.