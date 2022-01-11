Advertisement

Kentucky finishes 18th in final AP Poll

Kentucky wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, right, celebrates with running back Chris Rodriguez...
Kentucky wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, right, celebrates with running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. after a Rodriguez touchdown during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against New Mexico State in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)(Michael Clubb | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP/WYMT) - Georgia is No. 1 in the final Associated Press college football poll of the season after winning its second national title by beating Alabama.

The Bulldogs received all 61 first-place votes to be a unanimous No. 1 for the ninth time this season. Georgia’s only other time finishing No. 1 was 1980.

The Tide finished No. 2, giving the Southeastern Conference the top two teams in the rankings for the third time since 2011. Michigan was No. 3, the Wolverines’ best final ranking since winning the national championship in 1997.

No. 4 Cincinnati finished with its best final ranking as did No. 5 Baylor.

Kentucky finished No. 18 in the AP Poll. It is their fifth finish in the AP Top 25 since 1976.

RANKSCHOOL
1Georgia (14-1)
2Alabama (13-2)
3Michigan (12-2)
4Cincinnati (13-1)
5Baylor (12-2)
6Ohio State (11-2)
7Oklahoma State (12-2)
8Notre Dame (11-2)
9Michigan State (11-2)
10Oklahoma (11-2)
11Ole Miss (10-3)
12Utah (10-4)
13Pittsburgh (11-3)
14Clemson (10-3)
15Wake Forest (11-3)
16Louisiana (13-1)
17Houston (12-2)
18Kentucky (10-3)
19BYU (10-3)
20NC State (9-3)
21Arkansas (9-4)
22Oregon (10-4)
23Iowa (10-4)
24Utah State (11-3)
25San Diego State (12-2)

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person has died following an accident involving a car and a tractor-trailer Monday in...
Woman dies following accident involving tractor-trailer
DEPUTY ALEX SPENCER
Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputy dies
Reports: Former Hazard School Superintendent, football coach dies
Reports: Former Hazard High School Superintendent, football coach dies
Kentucky COVID positivity rate now more than 26%
Three of the four stabbing victims died at the scene.
Mom, daughters victims in ‘gruesome’ NKY quadruple stabbing

Latest News

Georgia's Kelee Ringo returns an interception for a touchdown during the second half of the...
Georgia upsets Alabama 33-18 to win first national title since 1980
Appalachian Hospice & Home Care Health Services
Top 5 Plays - January 10, 2022
North Laurel defeats Madison Central in Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week
Harlan's Jordan Akal driving up the floor against Lynn Camp in the semifinals of the 13th...
Harlan, Barbourville advance to 13th Region All “A” title game