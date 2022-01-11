Interim judge-executive hopes to ‘move Martin County forward’ in memory of late predecessor

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Martin County just saw the appointment of its third judge-executive in less than one year.

William Davis resigned from the seat in March 2021. The following month, then-magistrate Victor Slone was appointed to take the helm. In December, Slone announced he would not seek election for the seat this year because he had cancer. Last week, Slone died, leaving the seat open once again.

Monday, that seat was filled by Colby Kirk, the deputy judge-executive who served by Slone’s side until his death.

“Victor and I did share a lot of the same visions and goals for the community. That’s part of why he brought me on board,” said Kirk.

Kirk said the dreams and ideas he and Slone shared are all things he hopes to see come to fruition, not only for the future of Martin County, but for the legacy of Slone.

“I’m optimistic for Martin County’s future. Victor Slone always said that Martin County’s on the move. He had t-shirts for people with that,” said Kirk. “And, so, I think that we are on the move and I look forward to where we’re going.”

He said the plans for economic development, adventure tourism, and infrastructure- all things he worked on with Slone- are still very much alive. From the large developments like AppleAtcha, the Martin County Solar Project, to business growth like ZipZone’s new ventures, to plans for trails.

“I really look at Martin County as a model for tourism and economic development hand-in-hand,” said Kirk. “Martin County is a prime opportunity for new growth in diverse industry.”

According to Kirk, the future of the county and the region is in the hands of the people, asking that communities come together and work toward the solution.

“I think Eastern Kentucky is changing as a region,” he said. “The force of the coal industry is kind of waned in previous years. We’ve seen communities reinvent themselves. There are clusters of growth in the region.”

With the appointment, Kirk will serve as the interim judge-executive until the results of this year’s election. However, Kirk also plans to run for election into the seat- as announced in December- with hopes to serve the county for years to come.

“There are projects that are ongoing there that will change the landscape of our region forever,” he said.

