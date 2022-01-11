Advertisement

Helpful resources to identify and reporting human trafficking

Helping to raise awareness, the Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking is offering free educational classes.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Jan. 11 is recognized as National Human Trafficking Awareness Day. During the day, people throughout the country wear blue to help spread awareness about the issue.

Locally in Knoxville, Kate Trudell, the Executive Director of the Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking (CCAHT), is helping to educate the community and help trafficking survivors recover.

“While we have certainly served folks who are from foreign countries, the majority of folks we are working with are from right here in East Tennessee. In 2021 the coalition received 300 referrals for individuals needing services who have been potentially victimized via sex trafficking or labor trafficking,” shared Trudell.

Helping to raise awareness, Trudell says the coalition is offering free classes.

“We have free trainings. We can come to you, we can do them online. We have plenty of opportunities for people to dig in and learn more about the issue and how they can be better, “said Trudell.

If you suspect someone you know is involved with sex trafficking you can call the CCAHT hotline at (865)-292-0285 or the National Human Trafficking Hotline: (888) 373-7888

If you are being trafficked or know someone who is, Grow Free has a text-free line. All you have to do is text ‘HELP’ to 233-733.

