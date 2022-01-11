Healthcare professionals weigh in on at-home COVID testing

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, people are turning to at-home COVID testing for convenience and quicker results. However, questions have come up about whether or not they are accurate.

Dr. Feras Khader, Chief of Infectious Disease at Appalachian Regional Hospital and Mountain Comprehensive Health Corporation, said at-home COVID testing has been a game changer for the medical field.

“By using home testing, you will know if you are positive or negative, and therefore you can isolate and prevent transmission of the virus to others,” he said.

Dr. Khader added that if you test negative with an at-home test but are still suspicious of the result or are still symptomatic, its best to quarantine for one to two days then take another at-home test.

However, Dr. John Jones at Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky said PCR testing is the way to go.

“PCR testing as we know, is the most accurate form of testing there is,” said Dr. Jones. “I think at-home testing could be utilized if you’re symptomatic, just kind of as a screen test to save you a visit, but if you tested positive, it would be worth having that confirmed to know if that is 100 percent accurate.”

Both medical professionals still urged everyone to get vaccinated or receive the booster.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.