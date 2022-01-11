Hazard native named to health foundation board of directors

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard native, Frances Feltner was named to the board of Directors of The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky on Tuesday.

Feltner is the current director for the University of Kentucky’s Center for Excellence in Rural Health.

According to the website, The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky is a “non-profit, non-partisan organization that advocates for policies to improve health throughout the Commonwealth.”

The foundation was started by Ben Chandler, a United States representative for Kentucky’s 6th congressional district from 2004 to 2013. Chandler also served as Kentucky’s Attorney General from 1995 to 2003.

“We are proud to call such distinguished leaders on our Board and Council,” said Chandler. “Our Board and Council are a diverse and dynamic group of people from across our commonwealth. And while they represent many different fields and backgrounds, we all share a common goal: working toward making Kentucky healthier. We are grateful for their time and talent spent on this mission.”

