Advertisement

Harlan Police Department working crash

Generic crash
Generic crash(MGN/WGEM)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Harlan Police Department confirmed they are working a car crash with injuries and possible fatalities.

The crash happened in Baxter at the intersection of 840 and 421. Officials with the Harlan Police said the road is not closed right now but suggested people stay away from the intersection, because there is heavy traffic.

We will update this story when we have more information.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person has died following an accident involving a car and a tractor-trailer Monday in...
Woman dies following accident involving tractor-trailer
DEPUTY ALEX SPENCER
Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputy dies
Reports: Former Hazard School Superintendent, football coach dies
Reports: Former Hazard High School Superintendent, football coach dies
Kentucky COVID positivity rate now more than 26%
Three of the four stabbing victims died at the scene.
Mom, daughters victims in ‘gruesome’ NKY quadruple stabbing

Latest News

Kentucky lawmakers consider tornado relief bill
Pictured: Todd Whitt
Police: Eastern Kentucky prisoner kicks out window of transport vehicle in escape attempt
At-home COVID test
Healthcare professionals weigh in on at-home COVID testing
Floyd County Sheriff warns of scam calls