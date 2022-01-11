Advertisement

Harlan, Barbourville advance to 13th Region All “A” title game

Harlan's Jordan Akal driving up the floor against Lynn Camp in the semifinals of the 13th...
Harlan's Jordan Akal driving up the floor against Lynn Camp in the semifinals of the 13th Region All "A" Classic.(John Lowe/WYMT)
By John Lowe
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 9:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a tale of two games at the semifinals of the 13th Region All “A” Classic.

In the first game, Barbourville escaped Middlesboro’s defense and hit critical foul shots down the stretch to win 45-55 and advance. The Tigers only hit one bucket from the field in the entire second half.

In the nightcap, Harlan dominated Lynn Camp from beginning to end, winning 84-47 to advance.

The Green Dragons and the Tigers will meet in the championship of the 13th Region All “A” Classic on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

