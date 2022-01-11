Gov. Andy Beshear announces budget investments to attract jobs, improve infrastructure

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear held a news conference to announce investments to help Kentucky become a leader in infrastructure and tourism.

“We have the responsibility and the resources to meet this moment. To be bold and to leapfrog other states. Not to tread water or punt on third down,” Gov. Beshear said. “With these dollars, my budget targets investments to create and attract the jobs of the future and works to align workforce readiness with business needs to ensure we can fill the high-quality jobs that are coming our way.”

The Governor emphasized the state’s record-breaking economic year in 2021. In the past year, Kentucky saw more than $11.2 billion in new investments 18,000 new, full-time jobs.

Beshear added that Kentucky is now a place global companies want to be, with companies like Ford, Toyota, General Electric and Amazon.

The investment plan aims to build on the momentum from 2021 to maintain Kentucky’s status as a destination for economic development.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.