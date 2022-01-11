Gov. Andy Beshear activates National Guard to help strained hospitals

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear said that he has deployed more Kentucky National Guard members to 30 health care facilities, beginning this week.

A total of 445 guard members will provide assistance at hospitals and food banks.

The Democratic governor said that the deployment “is not going to be solely voluntary” and that some people will receive military orders to help with the pandemic-related efforts.

