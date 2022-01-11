Advertisement

Georgia upsets Alabama 33-18 to win first national title since 1980

Georgia's Kelee Ringo returns an interception for a touchdown during the second half of the...
Georgia's Kelee Ringo returns an interception for a touchdown during the second half of the College Football Playoff championship football game against Alabama Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 12:00 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Stetson Bennett delivered the biggest throws of his storybook career and Georgia’s defense sealed the sweetest victory in program history, vanquishing rival Alabama 33-18 to win the College Football Playoff title game.

The Bulldogs won their first national title in 41 yards. Bennett connected with Adonai Mitchell on a 40-yard touchdown to give Georgia (14-1) a 19-18 lead with 8:09 left.

He then hooked up with Brock Bowers for a 15-yard TD on a screen to put the Bulldogs up with with 3:33 left.

The final blow came from the defense.

Kelee Ringo intercepted an underthrown deep ball down the sideline by Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and returned 79 yards for a touchdown.

