Floyd County Sheriff warns of scam calls
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department shared a Facebook post on Tuesday warning people in the area of scam calls.
The post said the department has gotten several reports of a scam call claiming to be a member of the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials said the person is calling from 606-536-0029.
The Sheriff’s Department’s post said people should not give personal information to anyone over the phone.
Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.