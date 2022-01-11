Advertisement

Police: Eastern Kentucky prisoner kicks out window of transport vehicle in escape attempt

Pictured: Todd Whitt
Pictured: Todd Whitt(Big Sandy Regional Det. Center)
By WSAZ News Staff and Dakota Makres
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ/WYMT) – A prisoner is facing more charges after kicking out a window of a transport vehicle in an attempt to escape, the Martin County Sheriff’s Department reports.

Todd Whitt, 35, of Louisa is now facing charges of escape and criminal mischief on top of two counts of attempted murder following a stabbing.

In June, Whitt was arrested following a stabbing at a home along Buffalo Horn Road in Louisa.

Deputies said Whitt stabbed a woman inside her home.

When she ran to a nearby home in search of help, deputies said Whitt followed and ended up stabbing a neighbor as well.

Whitt was taken to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

