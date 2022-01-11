Advertisement

DeAndre Square will return to Kentucky

Kentucky linebacker DeAndre Square (5) waits for a play to start during an NCAA college...
Kentucky linebacker DeAndre Square (5) waits for a play to start during an NCAA college football game against LSU in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)(Michael Clubb | AP)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Senior linebacker DeAndre Square will return to Kentucky for another season.

Square had two tackles in the first half of the Citrus Bowl before sustaining an ankle injury. He returned in the fourth quarter and was responsible for the game-clinching interception with two minutes left.

During his senior season, Square had 40 tackles and three sacks.

