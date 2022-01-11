HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Senior linebacker DeAndre Square will return to Kentucky for another season.

Square had two tackles in the first half of the Citrus Bowl before sustaining an ankle injury. He returned in the fourth quarter and was responsible for the game-clinching interception with two minutes left.

During his senior season, Square had 40 tackles and three sacks.

