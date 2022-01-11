Cumberlands names new head football coach

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. -- Shan Housekeeper, a longtime defensive coordinator within the Mid-South Conference, has been named the head coach at University of the Cumberlands, Athletic Director Chris Kraftick announced Monday.

Housekeeper becomes just the sixth head coach in program history replacing Matt Rhymer, who stepped down in December.

”We are thrilled to bring Coach Housekeeper to Williamsburg,” said Kraftick. “After undergoing an extensive search process, Shan proved himself the perfect fit for Cumberlands. We welcome Tabetha, Zaden, Zyler, and Zimmery to the Patriots Athletics family.”

”Cumberlands is excited to continue our tradition of excellence with the Patriots football program. Shan has an outstanding reputation as a coach and leader. He is familiar with the Mid South Conference and is experienced as a national champion. I look forward to seeing him lead the next chapter of Patriots football,” said President Dr. Larry Cockrum.

Housekeeper comes to Williamsburg after spending 14 years on the coaching staff at Georgetown College. During his time as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach for the Tigers, Georgetown has had one of the best defenses in the NAIA. Shan has earned numerous praises and accolades including being named the 2021 Mid-South Conference Bluegrass Division Assistant Coach of the Year, the Donna Hawkins Coaching for Significance Award in 2018, and was nominated for the 2017 National Coordinator of the Year. While a member of the Tigers staff, Georgetown has been ranked in the top-ten of the NAIA in opponents points per game and yards per games five times. Georgetown has also closed out the past 12 seasons ranked in the NAIA Top 25 Coaches Poll with five Mid-South Conference titles and six post season appearances.

”I’m honored and excited for the opportunity to lead this football program. University of the Cumberlands is a special place, everything is first class and I look forward to continuing to build a first class program,” said Coach Housekeeper.

In addition to being the defensive coordinator at Georgetown, Housekeeper also served as the Strength and Conditioning Coach as well as worked countless summer football camps. In his time with Georgetown, Housekeeper has coached five Mid-South Conference Defensive Players of the Year, 11 NAIA All-Americans, and 65 MSC All-Conference selections.

”The Patriots football program has had a tradition of great players and coaches,” said Coach Housekeeper. “I’m excited to do my part to continue to develop high standards through clear expectations, great relationships and hard work.”

Not only has Housekeeper been a standout coach for the Tigers, he was a standout linebacker for Georgetown from 1999-2002 helping the Tigers to a pair of NAIA National Championship titles as well as a pair of NAIA national runner-up finishes. He was a two-time NAIA First Team All-American for the Tigers and in 2001 was named the Don Hansen Linebacker of the Year. After graduating from Georgetown, Housekeeper spent one season with the Lexington Horsemen helping them to a National Indoor Football League championship.

Housekeeper graduated from Georgetown in 2003 with a degree in Business Administration and Communication Arts. He is married to his wife Tabetha and they have three kids Zaden, Zyler, and Zimmery.

Cumberlands is coming off of a 6-4 season, their fifth consecutive winning season. The Patriots, who started football in 1985, has a program record of 221-163-1 with 22 winning seasons and six 10-win seasons with six Mid-South Conference titles.

An introductory press conference for Coach Housekeeper will be held Wednesday, January 12th, at 11 a.m. in the Rollins Center.

