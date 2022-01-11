Advertisement

All counties in the red, positivity rate goes up again in Tuesday’s COVID report

COVID generic image
COVID generic image(WAFB)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In the full report, Governor Andy Beshear’s office announced more than 9,000 new COVID cases on Tuesday.

The Commonwealth reported 9,450 new COVID-19 cases across the Commonwealth, bringing the case total to 941,986.

2,348 of the new cases were children 18 and younger. 1,953 Kentuckians remain hospitalized. 449 people remain in the ICU, with 237 on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate now sits at 26.78%.

The Governor also announced 9 new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 12,434.

All counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map. Fayette County leads the state with an incidence rate of 264.6 per 100,000 people.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person has died following an accident involving a car and a tractor-trailer Monday in...
Woman dies following accident involving tractor-trailer
DEPUTY ALEX SPENCER
Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputy dies
Reports: Former Hazard School Superintendent, football coach dies
Reports: Former Hazard High School Superintendent, football coach dies
Kentucky COVID positivity rate now more than 26%
Three of the four stabbing victims died at the scene.
Mom, daughters victims in ‘gruesome’ NKY quadruple stabbing

Latest News

Governor Beshear announced more new jobs in the Commonwealth during his Team Kentucky update on...
Gov. Andy Beshear announces budget investments to attract jobs, improve infrastructure
frances feltner
Hazard native named to health foundation board of directors
Generic crash
Police: Two people dead in Harlan crash
Kentucky lawmakers consider tornado relief bill