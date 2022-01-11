All counties in the red, positivity rate goes up again in Tuesday’s COVID report

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In the full report, Governor Andy Beshear’s office announced more than 9,000 new COVID cases on Tuesday.

The Commonwealth reported 9,450 new COVID-19 cases across the Commonwealth, bringing the case total to 941,986.

2,348 of the new cases were children 18 and younger. 1,953 Kentuckians remain hospitalized. 449 people remain in the ICU, with 237 on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate now sits at 26.78%.

The Governor also announced 9 new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 12,434.

All counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map. Fayette County leads the state with an incidence rate of 264.6 per 100,000 people.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.

