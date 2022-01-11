Advertisement

Alice Lloyd College Girls’ and Boys’ basketball Mountain Top 10 after week six

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Week 6 of the Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

  1. Pulaski County
  2. Pikeville
  3. North Laurel
  4. Perry Central
  5. Knox Central
  6. Harlan County
  7. Breathitt County
  8. Lawrence County
  9. Corbin
  10. Bell County

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

  1. Pikeville
  2. North Laurel
  3. Corbin
  4. Knox Central
  5. Shelby Valley
  6. Southwestern
  7. Pulaski County
  8. Lawrence County
  9. Martin County
  10. Knott Central

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DEPUTY ALEX SPENCER
Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputy dies
Caution Tape
Human remains found in Perry County identified
A person has died following an accident involving a car and a tractor-trailer Monday in...
Woman dies following accident involving tractor-trailer
Weather photo.
Kentucky transportation crews prepare for widespread flash freezing and icy roads
mt vernon accidents
Rain causes multiple crashes on I-75

Latest News

Kentucky linebacker DeAndre Square (5) waits for a play to start during an NCAA college...
DeAndre Square will return to Kentucky
WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week: Madison Central vs. North Laurel
Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week - Madison Central vs. North Laurel
Kentucky wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, right, celebrates with running back Chris Rodriguez...
‘Let’s run it back’: Chris Rodriguez to return to Kentucky