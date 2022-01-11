Alice Lloyd College Girls’ and Boys’ basketball Mountain Top 10 after week six
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Week 6 of the Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
- Pulaski County
- Pikeville
- North Laurel
- Perry Central
- Knox Central
- Harlan County
- Breathitt County
- Lawrence County
- Corbin
- Bell County
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
- Pikeville
- North Laurel
- Corbin
- Knox Central
- Shelby Valley
- Southwestern
- Pulaski County
- Lawrence County
- Martin County
- Knott Central
