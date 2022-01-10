Advertisement

Yarmuth: Kentucky gets big boost in home heating assistance

(WTVG)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - U.S. Representative John Yarmuth says Kentucky will receive more than double its annual investment to help families afford energy costs.

He said it is a result of a federal pandemic assistance package.

Yarmuth said more than $113 million in funding was secured for Kentucky through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program in the American Rescue Plan and annual appropriations process.

The investment will help families struggling with home heating costs.

Yarmuth is a Democrat representing the Louisville-area 3rd District.

He played a key role in passing the American Rescue Plan as chairman of the House Budget Committee.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

DEPUTY ALEX SPENCER
Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputy dies
Caution Tape
Human remains found in Perry County identified
Weather photo.
Kentucky transportation crews prepare for widespread flash freezing and icy roads
mt vernon accidents
Rain causes multiple crashes on I-75
Ages 12 to 15 are now approved to get the COVID booster shot.
Health officials say the wait is decreased for COVID-19 booster

Latest News

$2 billion pre-K-12 education investment unveiled in Kentucky
Ryan Hill
NKY officer arrested after chatting online with detective he thought was a minor, posts bond
Farmer appreciation projects awarded grants in Kentucky
Near miss | bystanders prevent SUV from falling into creek