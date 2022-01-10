Advertisement

Vandals scratch names into prehistoric artwork, causing lasting damage, National Park Service says

Someone scratched their names and a date into a panel of prehistoric stone artwork at Big Bend...
Someone scratched their names and a date into a panel of prehistoric stone artwork at Big Bend National Park in Texas.(Source: National Park Service/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The National Park Service is investigating vandalism at Big Bend National Park in Texas.

The agency said someone scratched names and a date into a panel of prehistoric stone artwork.

The names Norma, Adrian, Isaac and Ariel and the date 12-26-21 are visible on the petroglyph, thought to be between 4,000 and 8,500 years old.

The National Park Service said it believes the incident happened Dec. 26.

The rock has since been treated, but the scratches and discoloration are permanent.

Since 2015, the National Park Service has documented more than 50 instances of vandalism at Big Bend.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DEPUTY ALEX SPENCER
Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputy dies
Caution Tape
Human remains found in Perry County identified
Weather photo.
Kentucky transportation crews prepare for widespread flash freezing and icy roads
mt vernon accidents
Rain causes multiple crashes on I-75
Ages 12 to 15 are now approved to get the COVID booster shot.
Health officials say the wait is decreased for COVID-19 booster

Latest News

FILE - Dominick Black looks at a photograph held by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger,...
Man who bought gun for Kyle Rittenhouse pleads no contest
Clay Aiken announced on Twitter Monday he is running for Congress in the state of North...
Former ‘American Idol’ star announces second run for Congress in North Carolina
This photo released by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Robert...
Robert Durst, real estate heir convicted of murder, dies
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, left, and Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei...
No progress seen after Russia-US talks over Ukraine tensions
Ryan Andrew Meyung, 30, was charged with child rape, aggravated kidnapping and other related...
Prosecutor: Child rape suspect may have victims in 10 states