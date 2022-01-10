State representatives weigh in on possible 2022 car tax increase

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Department of Revenue Office of Property Valuation conducted its annual year-in motor evaluation late last month, which revealed that car owners could be paying a little more next time they renew their tags.

Angie Hatton, Kentucky State Representative for the 94th District said this increase depends on whether the value of your car has increased.

“Now not everyone’s tax bill will go up, it will be a case-by-case basis, and if you feel like when you get your tax bill and it’s too high, you can always submit things to the PVA to try to lower that value,” she said.

Due to the ongoing limited supply of used cars and increased dealer interest for used cars, the property tax amount of various cars may increase anywhere from ten to more than one hundred dollars more than they paid in 2021.

“Overall, I mean, this is just a terrible time to implement this increase,” said Derek Lewis, Kentucky State Representative for the 90th District.

Representative Hatton added that if there is proof of the car reading a high mileage or proof that it needs repairs, you might not need to pay as much.

Both Hatton and Lewis said they will be doing all they can to help Kentuckians with this issue.

“Hopefully going forward, whether it be this session or next, we kind of start tackling and chipping away at some of these policies and making a better tax system for our constituents, for Kentucky, and especially for Eastern Kentucky,” said Representative Lewis.

Governor Andy Beshear also weighed in on this issue. He added that his administration is not increasing car tax rates and that the executive branch cannot increase car tax rates.

“I don’t know how many pinocchios are absolutely entirely false, but however many there are, that’s false and I hope that we can move past that. As easy as it is to simply lie on social media, it is worse when you know it is not true and you’re trying to take advantage of people for whatever reason,” he said.

