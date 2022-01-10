Advertisement

Quiet pattern takes hold for start of work week

WYMT Mostly Sunny
WYMT Mostly Sunny(WYMT)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a chilly start after temperatures crashed last night behind our cold front. Thankfully, other than some chilly temperatures to start the week, it’s a quiet start to the week around the mountains.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

High pressure in place looks to keep things clear as winds calm down during the overnight hours. We’re back to very chilly temperatures in the middle to upper teens overnight. We’ll follow up a chilly overnight with another below average, but sunny, afternoon. With high pressure remaining overhead, winds will stay calm and our cold airmass stays overhead. Highs only get up into the middle to upper 30s. Another chilly night expected overnight with clear skies, calm winds and lows dropping into the middle 20s.

Through the Week

Our mostly tranquil pattern continues throughout the rest of the work week. High pressure begins to move east on Wednesday, bringing southerly breezes back to the area and boosting temperatures back slightly above normal with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs end up in the middle to upper 40s, with overnight lows near freezing.

By Thursday, we’ll have to keep an eye on a weak system to our north that may try to bring a couple of showers or flakes our way as highs stay in the 40s. We stay the same except much sunnier on Friday with highs staying in the lower to middle 40s.

Things get interesting for the weekend with the potential for some scattered showers changing over to a little bit of snow Saturday night and into early Sunday morning. Things certainly look cold enough for a little bit of snow, with highs in the 30s and lows down into the middle 20s...but the models haven’t quite come into agreement yet, so stay tuned!

