Pikeville overcomes Shelby Valley 57-50 to win 15th Region Girls All “A” title

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - In a game that went back and forth, the Pikeville Lady Panthers overcame the Shelby Valley Lady Cats, 57-50, to win the 15th Region All “A” Championship.

Trinity Rowe scored 24 points to lead Pikeville, including two buzzer beaters at the end of the second and third quarters to spark momentum.

The Panthers (14-1) opened with a 25-16 lead at the half, but Shelby Valley battled back in the third quarter to keep their title hopes alive.

Alyssa Elswick netted 16 of her 20 points in the second half to lead the Wildcats (14-5) to a 40-39 lead with 3:35 left in the game.

Pikeville charged back with a quick 12-2 run over the two minutes, never looking back to clinch the win.

The Lady Panthers and Lady Wildcats will play each other again in a regular season game on Saturday at Pikeville High School.

Pikeville will play the winner of the 12th Region All “A” Championship in their first All “A” state tournament game on Wed., Jan. 26 at 9:30 p.m. at EKU.

