Woman dies following accident involving tractor-trailer

UPDATE 1/10/2022 Noon

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – A person was killed Monday morning after a tractor-trailer and a car collided along US 23.

According to Kentucky State Police, the driver of the vehicle was hit by the semi when turning onto State Route 3398 or the Fallsburg Road exit from US 23 North.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call around 10:20 Monday morning.

Kentucky State Police and the Louisa Fire Department also responded to the scene.

The driver of the semi was taken to the hospital to be evaluated but officials say the driver was not seriously injured.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – A person has died following an accident involving a car and a tractor-trailer Monday along US 23.

Officials say the crash happened on US 23 near State Route 3398 in Lawrence County, Ky.

Further information has not been released at this time.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the lates information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.