Woman dies following accident involving tractor-trailer

A person has died following an accident involving a car and a tractor-trailer Monday in Lawrence County, Ky.
A person has died following an accident involving a car and a tractor-trailer Monday in Lawrence County, Ky.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPDATE 1/10/2022 Noon

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – A person was killed Monday morning after a tractor-trailer and a car collided along US 23.

According to Kentucky State Police, the driver of the vehicle was hit by the semi when turning onto State Route 3398 or the Fallsburg Road exit from US 23 North.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call around 10:20 Monday morning.

Kentucky State Police and the Louisa Fire Department also responded to the scene.

The driver of the semi was taken to the hospital to be evaluated but officials say the driver was not seriously injured.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – A person has died following an accident involving a car and a tractor-trailer Monday along US 23.

Officials say the crash happened on US 23 near State Route 3398 in Lawrence County, Ky.

Further information has not been released at this time.

