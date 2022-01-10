Ohio State defensive lineman Darrion Henry-Young transfers to UK
Published: Jan. 10, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Wildcats have added a new piece to its defensive line.
Ohio State transfer defensive lineman announced on Twitter Monday that he is committed to Kentucky.
The Cincinnati-native was redshirted in his freshman year at Ohio State in 2020. He did not register any defensive statistics in 2021.
Henry-Young will have four years of eligibility.
