Advertisement

Ohio State defensive lineman Darrion Henry-Young transfers to UK

LSU vs Kentucky - Oct. 9, 2021
LSU vs Kentucky - Oct. 9, 2021(UK Athletics)
By John Lowe
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Wildcats have added a new piece to its defensive line.

Ohio State transfer defensive lineman announced on Twitter Monday that he is committed to Kentucky.

The Cincinnati-native was redshirted in his freshman year at Ohio State in 2020. He did not register any defensive statistics in 2021.

Henry-Young will have four years of eligibility.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DEPUTY ALEX SPENCER
Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputy dies
Caution Tape
Human remains found in Perry County identified
Weather photo.
Kentucky transportation crews prepare for widespread flash freezing and icy roads
mt vernon accidents
Rain causes multiple crashes on I-75
Ages 12 to 15 are now approved to get the COVID booster shot.
Health officials say the wait is decreased for COVID-19 booster

Latest News

Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) tries to shoot as Georgia's Jabri Abdur-Rahim (1) and Tyron...
AP Poll: Cats fall after road loss
Coach Calipari Post-Georgia
Kentucky linebacker Jacquez Jones (10) plays against Vanderbilt during an NCAA college football...
Jacquez Jones announces return to Kentucky
Kentucky defensive back Kelvin Joseph (1), linebacker Jordan Wright (15), and Kentucky...
Senior linebacker Jordan Wright to return to Big Blue Wall