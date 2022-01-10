Advertisement

Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputy dies

DEPUTY ALEX SPENCER
DEPUTY ALEX SPENCER(MORGAN COUNTY SHERIFFS DEPARTMENT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 9:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Deputy Alex Spencer died on Saturday.

Spencer was set to graduate from the Department of Criminal Justice Training Academy in early February.

“Alex excelled at the academy and was so excited to be finishing and getting out on his own serving and protecting the citizens of Morgan County,” a post on the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page read.

Funeral arrangements have not been released at this time.

