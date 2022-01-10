Advertisement

‘Let’s run it back’: Chris Rodriguez to return to Kentucky

Kentucky wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, right, celebrates with running back Chris Rodriguez...
Kentucky wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, right, celebrates with running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. after a Rodriguez touchdown during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against New Mexico State in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)(Michael Clubb | AP)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Junior superstar Chris Rodriguez Jr. announced through Kentucky Football’s Twitter page that he will return to BBN for another season

Rodriguez was a fixture in Kentucky’s offense this season. He rushed for over 100 yards in nine games and finished the season with the school’s fifth-highest single-season rushing yardage.

Rodriguez has 26 career rushing touchdowns, tying for the second-most in program history.

