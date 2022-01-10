‘Let’s run it back’: Chris Rodriguez to return to Kentucky
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Junior superstar Chris Rodriguez Jr. announced through Kentucky Football’s Twitter page that he will return to BBN for another season
Rodriguez was a fixture in Kentucky’s offense this season. He rushed for over 100 yards in nine games and finished the season with the school’s fifth-highest single-season rushing yardage.
Rodriguez has 26 career rushing touchdowns, tying for the second-most in program history.
