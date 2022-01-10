Knott Central Lady Patriots win 14th Region Girls’ All “A” Title

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - On their home court, Knott Central captured their second 14th Region All “A” Title in three years.

The Lady Patriots took down Leslie County for the trophy. The Lady Eagles led by one at the half, but Knott Central bounced back for a 60-54 win.

Ally Hall was named Player of the Game.

Knott Central will face the winner of the 16th Region tournament in the statewide tournament beginning January 26 at EKU.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.