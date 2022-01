HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Senior inside linebacker Jacquez Jones announced on Twitter that he will return to Kentucky for another year.

Jones boasted 86 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and one interception in 12 games this season.

The senior missed the Citrus Bowl due to injury but is expected to heal in the offseason.

