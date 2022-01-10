Icy morning gives way to a sunny, but cold, day

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Water could still be running high out there early and any water on surfaces that didn’t dry out overnight is likely frozen. Take it easy out there.

Today and Tonight

After the morning chill, temperatures will not get a whole lot warmer today. Most locations, even with sunny skies, will only make it into the mid-30s behind the cold front.

It will be another cold night tonight as clear skies take us back down into the teens.

Extended Forecast

The sunshine will continue through midweek with a warming trend. We look to be in the upper 30s on Tuesday and upper 40s on Wednesday. Unfortunately, clouds will start to increase Wednesday night ahead of our next system that will likely bring rain chances back into play on Thursday. Highs will still be in the 40s, so any moisture during the daytime hours should be rain, but as temperatures drop to around 30 overnight, if there is any left, it could briefly transition into snow.

Look for partly to mostly cloudy skies to wrap up the work and school week on Friday. Highs will rebound back into the upper 30s to low 40s.

