Health officials concerned as Pike County’s COVID-19 mortality rate surpasses state, nation

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - As the state’s COVID-19 case numbers increase, so do the concerns in counties where the virus continues to surge. In Pike County, the increase in cases is coming with five times the numbers health officials were reporting before the holidays.

According to Monday’s Daily Incident Rate report, tracked on a rolling seven-day average, the county reported 530 cases. Two months ago, that number was 105.

“So that’s a significant jump in our daily incident rate. Likewise, we’re seeing similar with the positivity rate,” said Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley.

As of Monday, the tracked positivity rate is at 21.25%. Riley said one in every five persons seeking tests in the county has received a positive result. A number that is close to the statewide report of one in four.

“And those are confirmed tests. That doesn’t take into account home tests. And we know there’s a significant number of home testing out there, which is beneficial, but doesn’t play into the positivity rate,” Riley said. “So we know our numbers very high.”

With 12,887 total cases confirmed since the pandemic began, 697 active cases and 229 deaths, Riley said the county is sitting at a 1.8 percent mortality rate.

“Higher than the state and higher than the nation. So, Pike County’s getting closer to that global mortality rate,” she said.

Riley said the existing health concerns that are prevalent in the county- such as lung diseases, diabetes and obesity- only put its people at a disadvantage when it comes to health scares like COVID-19.

With the high volume of new cases, Riley expects an increase in patients seeking treatment as they get worse. She said the danger then goes back to what the departments across the nation have been stressing since the beginning of the pandemic: overwhelming healthcare facilities.

“They find out they’re positive, they go home and inevitably and unfortunately, you know, a certain percentage become sicker and they go to the ER, the emergency rooms, emergency departments, and then a certain number of those land in hospital beds, hospitalized. ICU ventilators for the very worst,” Riley said. “And, so, we watch the numbers and try to work with local hospitals, health care providers. We want to try to prevent health care systems from being overwhelmed.”

Riley said the numbers increasing shows a possible shift in the urgency of community members. Based on the lull in cases between the Delta surge and the holiday season, people may have “let their guard down.”

“I’m concerned, because not only did people allow you know their behaviors to relax maybe slightly- or maybe significantly,” she said. “Many were likely outside of the booster recommendation.”

That recommended booster is at five months for anyone who received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine and two months for anyone who received the Johnson & Johnson.

The county is currently around 52 percent vaccine participation rate- meaning the largest county in the commonwealth ranks at 26 out of the 120 Kentucky counties.

“We’re not where we need to be, especially for a county with the high levels of comorbidities like we have,” she said.

Riley said vaccination and boosters are the best defense against the concerning numbers, adding that the free resource is even more appealing if you consider the losses that come with COVID-19.

“If you think about the cost of being home, being out of work, you know. Your spouse or a child being out of school; someone having to take care of that child. You know, hospitalizations God forbid,” she said. “The cost of getting, you know, sick or being home with COVID-19- and you weigh that with to the cost of a free completely free vaccine?”

Those vaccines and boosters are available at the health department, pharmacies, Appalachian Regional Healthcare facilities, and Pikeville Medical Center.

The FDA recently approved boosters for children 12 years old and older and Riley said many providers are now setting up accessibility for those in Pike County.

“Public health is waiting on some recommendations to come down for the department of public health, but they are out there and available,” said Riley.

