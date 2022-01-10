Kentucky COVID positivity rate goes over 26%

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear held a news conference to talk to media on Monday afternoon.

He is expected to talk about economic developments and COVID numbers, among other things.

The Governor said 1 in 4 people who are being tested are turning out positive now.

“We are not at the peak of omicron,” said Governor Beshear.

The state’s surpassed our positivity rate, again, now sitting at more than 26%.

“More than a quarter are coming back with positive results,” said Beshear.

Of Kentucky’s ten regions, nine are in the red for hospital capacity, which has increased 17% in the last 7 days.

In the full report, Governor Andy Beshear’s office announced more than 5,000 new COVID cases on Monday.

The Commonwealth reported 5,049 new COVID-19 cases across the Commonwealth, bringing the case total to 932,552.

987 of the new cases were children 18 and younger. 1,873 Kentuckians remain hospitalized. 452 people remain in the ICU, with 238 on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate now sits at 26.33%.

The Governor also announced 14 new COVID-19 deaths on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 12,425.

118 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map. Jefferson County leads the state with an incidence rate of 259.2 per 100,000 people.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.

